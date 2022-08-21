How to watch Magda Linette vs. Yulia Putintseva at the Tennis in the Land
Tennis Channel is where you can see Sunday's competition between Magda Linette and Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Linette vs. Putintseva Matchup Info
|Magda Linette
|Yulia Putintseva
70
World Rank
38
18-18
2022 Match Record
23-16
41-41
2022 Set Record
48-40
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Qualification Final
Last Result
Round of 64
Magda Linette vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Linette was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 71-ranked Tereza Martincova, 6-7, 3-6.
- Putintseva is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 24-ranked Madison Keys, 5-7, 3-6.
- Linette has played 36 matches so far this year across all court types, and 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Linette has won 67.6% of her games on serve, and 31.4% on return.
- On hard courts, Linette has won 32.9% of her return games and 62.1% of her service games.
- In her 39 matches so far this year, Putintseva has played an average of 21.3 games across all court surfaces (21.3 in three-set matches).
- Putintseva has won 38.7% of her return games this year, and 65.1% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Putintseva has won 64.0% of her games on serve, and 35.1% on return.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
