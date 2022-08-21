Skip to main content

How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. Federico Coria at the Winston-Salem Open

Check out Tennis Channel to see Sunday's bout between No. 77 Mikael Ymer and No. 73 Federico Coria in the Round of 64 at the Winston-Salem Open.

  • Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ymer vs. Coria Matchup Info

Mikael YmerFederico Coria

77

World Rank

73

13-15

2022 Match Record

14-18

36-40

2022 Set Record

34-47

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Generali Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Mikael Ymer vs. Federico Coria Recent Performance

  • Ymer was defeated in his most recent match, 6-7, 3-6 against Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of the Citi Open on August 6, 2022.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Generali Open, Coria was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 49-ranked Pedro Martinez, 4-6, 3-6.
  • Ymer has played 26.9 games per match (25.9 in three-set matches) in his 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ymer has won 70.3% of his games on serve, and 29.1% on return.
  • Ymer has won 31.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 71.5% of his service games.
  • Coria has played 32 matches so far this year (winning 47.1% of games across all court types), and 23.9 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
  • Coria has won 67.4% of his service games so far this year, and 26.6% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Coria has won 47.6% of his games on serve, and 25.0% on return.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

