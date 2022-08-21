How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. Federico Coria at the Winston-Salem Open
Check out Tennis Channel to see Sunday's bout between No. 77 Mikael Ymer and No. 73 Federico Coria in the Round of 64 at the Winston-Salem Open.
How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. Federico Coria at the Winston-Salem Open
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Ymer vs. Coria Matchup Info
|Mikael Ymer
|Federico Coria
77
World Rank
73
13-15
2022 Match Record
14-18
36-40
2022 Set Record
34-47
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Mikael Ymer vs. Federico Coria Recent Performance
- Ymer was defeated in his most recent match, 6-7, 3-6 against Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of the Citi Open on August 6, 2022.
- In his most recent tournament, the Generali Open, Coria was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 49-ranked Pedro Martinez, 4-6, 3-6.
- Ymer has played 26.9 games per match (25.9 in three-set matches) in his 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ymer has won 70.3% of his games on serve, and 29.1% on return.
- Ymer has won 31.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 71.5% of his service games.
- Coria has played 32 matches so far this year (winning 47.1% of games across all court types), and 23.9 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
- Coria has won 67.4% of his service games so far this year, and 26.6% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Coria has won 47.6% of his games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)