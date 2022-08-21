Skip to main content

How to watch Nadia Podoroska vs. Tatjana Maria at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, August 21, watch Tennis Channel to witness Nadia Podoroska challenge Tatjana Maria in the Round of 32 of the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby.

How to watch Nadia Podoroska vs. Tatjana Maria at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby

  • Tournament: Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Podoroska vs. Maria Matchup Info

Nadia PodoroskaTatjana Maria

191

World Rank

93

2-3

2022 Match Record

16-13

5-6

2022 Set Record

34-31

Gdynia

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Nadia Podoroska vs. Tatjana Maria Recent Performance

  • Podoroska is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Gdynia, at the hands of No. 113-ranked Laura Pigossi, 6-3, 0-6, 4-6.
  • Maria is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 69-ranked Anna Kalinskaya, 0-6, 1-6.
  • Through five matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Podoroska has played 19.4 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches) and won 50.5% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Podoroska has won 77.5% of her games on serve, and 32.5% on return.
  • In her 29 matches so far this year, Maria has played an average of 21 games across all court types (21 in three-set matches).
  • Maria has won 73.5% of her service games so far this year, and 32% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Maria has won 68.2% of her games on serve, and 9.5% on return.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Junior League Final: Texas vs Taiwan: Stream Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Sun Game 2: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Patrick Cantlay lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch BMW Championship, Final Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Western and Southern Open - Singles & Doubles Finals

By Kristofer Habbas
Soccer

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Little League World Series
Baseball

How to Watch Mountain vs Midwest: Stream Little League Baseball World Series Live

By Kristofer Habbas