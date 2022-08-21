How to watch Nadia Podoroska vs. Tatjana Maria at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
On Sunday, August 21, watch Tennis Channel to witness Nadia Podoroska challenge Tatjana Maria in the Round of 32 of the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby.
How to watch Nadia Podoroska vs. Tatjana Maria at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
- Tournament: Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Podoroska vs. Maria Matchup Info
|Nadia Podoroska
|Tatjana Maria
191
World Rank
93
2-3
2022 Match Record
16-13
5-6
2022 Set Record
34-31
Gdynia
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Nadia Podoroska vs. Tatjana Maria Recent Performance
- Podoroska is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Gdynia, at the hands of No. 113-ranked Laura Pigossi, 6-3, 0-6, 4-6.
- Maria is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 69-ranked Anna Kalinskaya, 0-6, 1-6.
- Through five matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Podoroska has played 19.4 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches) and won 50.5% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Podoroska has won 77.5% of her games on serve, and 32.5% on return.
- In her 29 matches so far this year, Maria has played an average of 21 games across all court types (21 in three-set matches).
- Maria has won 73.5% of her service games so far this year, and 32% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Maria has won 68.2% of her games on serve, and 9.5% on return.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)