How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open

Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to watch the finals of the Western & Southern Open, which features Petra Kvitova going head to head against Caroline Garcia.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Final
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kvitova vs. Garcia Matchup Info

Petra KvitovaCaroline Garcia

28

World Rank

35

22-15

2022 Match Record

35-15

48-34

2022 Set Record

73-44

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 64

Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance

  • In the semifinals on Saturday, Kvitova beat No. 24-ranked Madison Keys, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.
  • Garcia defeated No. 7-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the finals.
  • Through 37 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kvitova has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 53.1% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Kvitova has won 32.2% of her return games and 73.7% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Kvitova has won 71.3% of her service games and 34.7% of her return games.
  • Garcia has played 50 matches so far this year (winning 53.8% of games across all court types), and 23.2 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Garcia has won 28.1% of her return games and 78.4% of her service games.
  • Garcia has won 76.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 25.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Tennis

How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff
