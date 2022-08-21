How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to watch the finals of the Western & Southern Open, which features Petra Kvitova going head to head against Caroline Garcia.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Kvitova vs. Garcia Matchup Info
|Petra Kvitova
|Caroline Garcia
28
World Rank
35
22-15
2022 Match Record
35-15
48-34
2022 Set Record
73-44
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance
- In the semifinals on Saturday, Kvitova beat No. 24-ranked Madison Keys, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.
- Garcia defeated No. 7-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the finals.
- Through 37 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kvitova has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 53.1% of them.
- Thus far this year, Kvitova has won 32.2% of her return games and 73.7% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Kvitova has won 71.3% of her service games and 34.7% of her return games.
- Garcia has played 50 matches so far this year (winning 53.8% of games across all court types), and 23.2 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Garcia has won 28.1% of her return games and 78.4% of her service games.
- Garcia has won 76.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 25.7% of her return games.
