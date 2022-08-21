How to watch Peyton Stearns vs. Irina-Camelia Begu at the Tennis in the Land
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Peyton Stearns and Irina-Camelia Begu on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
How to watch Peyton Stearns vs. Irina-Camelia Begu at the Tennis in the Land
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Stearns vs. Begu Matchup Info
|Peyton Stearns
|Irina-Camelia Begu
356
World Rank
34
1-1
2022 Match Record
23-13
3-2
2022 Set Record
54-34
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Qualification Final
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Peyton Stearns vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Recent Performance
- Stearns dropped her most recent match, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 against Taylor Townsend in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, 2022.
- In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Begu was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 71-ranked Tereza Martincova, 1-6, 7-5, 6-7.
- Through two matches so far this year (across all court types), Stearns has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.8% of them.
- Begu has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) in her 36 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Begu has won 70.7% of her service games so far this year, and 35.2% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Begu has won 66.7% of her games on serve, and 35.7% on return.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)