How to watch Peyton Stearns vs. Irina-Camelia Begu at the Tennis in the Land

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Peyton Stearns and Irina-Camelia Begu on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

  • Tournament: Tennis in the Land
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Stearns vs. Begu Matchup Info

Peyton StearnsIrina-Camelia Begu

356

World Rank

34

1-1

2022 Match Record

23-13

3-2

2022 Set Record

54-34

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Qualification Final

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Peyton Stearns vs. Irina-Camelia Begu Recent Performance

  • Stearns dropped her most recent match, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 against Taylor Townsend in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 14, 2022.
  • In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Begu was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 71-ranked Tereza Martincova, 1-6, 7-5, 6-7.
  • Through two matches so far this year (across all court types), Stearns has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 55.8% of them.
  • Begu has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) in her 36 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Begu has won 70.7% of her service games so far this year, and 35.2% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Begu has won 66.7% of her games on serve, and 35.7% on return.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
