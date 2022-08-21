Skip to main content

How to watch Richard Gasquet vs. Kamil Majchrzak at the Winston-Salem Open

On Sunday, August 21 at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex, Kamil Majchrzak and Richard Gasquet come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 64 at the Winston-Salem Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Gasquet vs. Majchrzak Matchup Info

Richard GasquetKamil Majchrzak

84

World Rank

89

15-13

2022 Match Record

11-13

41-33

2022 Set Record

28-32

Generali Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 128

Richard Gasquet vs. Kamil Majchrzak Recent Performance

  • In his previous tournament, the Generali Open, Gasquet was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 235-ranked Sebastian Ofner, 6-1, 5-7, 5-7.
  • Majchrzak is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon, to No. 79-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-7, 2-6, 5-7.
  • Through 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Gasquet has played 26.6 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 50.5% of them.
  • So far this year, Gasquet has won 23.7% of his return games and 77.2% of his service games.
  • Gasquet has won 19.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 76.4% of his service games.
  • Majchrzak has played 24 matches this year (winning 50.2% of games across all court types), and 24.3 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches).
  • Majchrzak has won 79.8% of his service games so far this year, and 20.2% of his return games.
  • Majchrzak has won 19.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 82.3% of his service games.

