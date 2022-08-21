How to watch Richard Gasquet vs. Kamil Majchrzak at the Winston-Salem Open
On Sunday, August 21 at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex, Kamil Majchrzak and Richard Gasquet come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 64 at the Winston-Salem Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Gasquet vs. Majchrzak Matchup Info
|Richard Gasquet
|Kamil Majchrzak
84
World Rank
89
15-13
2022 Match Record
11-13
41-33
2022 Set Record
28-32
Generali Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Richard Gasquet vs. Kamil Majchrzak Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Generali Open, Gasquet was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 235-ranked Sebastian Ofner, 6-1, 5-7, 5-7.
- Majchrzak is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon, to No. 79-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 6-7, 2-6, 5-7.
- Through 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Gasquet has played 26.6 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 50.5% of them.
- So far this year, Gasquet has won 23.7% of his return games and 77.2% of his service games.
- Gasquet has won 19.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 76.4% of his service games.
- Majchrzak has played 24 matches this year (winning 50.2% of games across all court types), and 24.3 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches).
- Majchrzak has won 79.8% of his service games so far this year, and 20.2% of his return games.
- Majchrzak has won 19.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 82.3% of his service games.
