How to watch Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano at the Tennis in the Land
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 21 to see No. 48 Sara Sorribes Tormo challenge No. 68 Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: Available on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Sorribes Tormo vs. Osorio Serrano Matchup Info
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
48
World Rank
68
20-15
2022 Match Record
12-13
43-35
2022 Set Record
23-24
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Recent Performance
- Sorribes Tormo is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 29-ranked Alison Riske, 1-6, 6-7.
- In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Osorio Serrano was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 82-ranked Donna Vekic, 6-7, 3-6.
- In her 35 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 20.6 games (20.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Sorribes Tormo has won 47.5% of her return games and 59.2% of her service games.
- Sorribes Tormo has won 43.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 56.5% of her service games.
- Osorio Serrano has played 25 matches so far this year, and 21.5 games per match across all court types (21.5 in three-set matches).
- Osorio Serrano has won 58.3% of her service games so far this year, and 38.0% of her return games.
- Osorio Serrano has won 64.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.8% of her return games.
