How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Katerina Siniakova at the Tennis in the Land
On Sunday, August 21 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang come together for a matchup in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Zhang vs. Siniakova Matchup Info
|Shuai Zhang
|Katerina Siniakova
44
World Rank
77
27-22
2022 Match Record
12-16
50-45
2022 Set Record
25-33
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Shuai Zhang vs. Katerina Siniakova Recent Performance
- Zhang lost her last match, 4-6, 6-7 against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on August 19, 2022.
- Siniakova is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 108-ranked Andrea Petkovic, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6.
- Zhang has played 49 matches this year across all court types, and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
- Zhang has won 33.4% of her return games this year, and 66.1% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Zhang has won 31.6% of her return games and 66.4% of her service games.
- Through 28 matches so far this year, Siniakova has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) and won 47.1% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Siniakova has won 56.7% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Siniakova has won 59.0% of her games on serve, and 28.4% on return.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
