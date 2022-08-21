Skip to main content

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Katerina Siniakova at the Tennis in the Land

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, August 21 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang come together for a matchup in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Tennis in the Land
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Zhang vs. Siniakova Matchup Info

Shuai ZhangKaterina Siniakova

44

World Rank

77

27-22

2022 Match Record

12-16

50-45

2022 Set Record

25-33

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Shuai Zhang vs. Katerina Siniakova Recent Performance

  • Zhang lost her last match, 4-6, 6-7 against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on August 19, 2022.
  • Siniakova is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 108-ranked Andrea Petkovic, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6.
  • Zhang has played 49 matches this year across all court types, and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
  • Zhang has won 33.4% of her return games this year, and 66.1% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Zhang has won 31.6% of her return games and 66.4% of her service games.
  • Through 28 matches so far this year, Siniakova has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) and won 47.1% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Siniakova has won 56.7% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Siniakova has won 59.0% of her games on serve, and 28.4% on return.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA - ATP Semifinal 2

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

