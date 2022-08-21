How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Daniel Altmaier at the Winston-Salem Open

The Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open in Winston Salem is the location where Daniel Altmaier and Soonwoo Kwon will meet for their August 21 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 21

Sunday, August 21 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Kwon vs. Altmaier Matchup Info

Soonwoo Kwon Daniel Altmaier 79 World Rank 80 14-22 2022 Match Record 9-22 43-54 2022 Set Record 26-52 Western & Southern Open Last Tournament Western & Southern Open Qualification Round 1 Last Result Qualification Round 1

Soonwoo Kwon vs. Daniel Altmaier Recent Performance