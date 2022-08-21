How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Daniel Altmaier at the Winston-Salem Open
The Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open in Winston Salem is the location where Daniel Altmaier and Soonwoo Kwon will meet for their August 21 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Kwon vs. Altmaier Matchup Info
|Soonwoo Kwon
|Daniel Altmaier
79
World Rank
80
14-22
2022 Match Record
9-22
43-54
2022 Set Record
26-52
Western & Southern Open
Last Tournament
Western & Southern Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Soonwoo Kwon vs. Daniel Altmaier Recent Performance
- Kwon most recently played on August 13, 2022, a 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 60-ranked Fabio Fognini in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
- Altmaier came up short in his most recent match, 7-6, 4-6, 3-6 against Lorenzo Musetti in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 13, 2022.
- Through 36 matches this year (across all court types), Kwon has played 26.2 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) and won 47.5% of them.
- Kwon has won 72.5% of his service games so far this year, and 21.4% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Kwon has won 22.8% of his return games and 73.8% of his service games.
- Altmaier has played 24.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 31 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Altmaier has won 70.8% of his games on serve, and 16.6% on return.
- Altmaier has won 17.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 70.1% of his service games.
