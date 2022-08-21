Skip to main content

How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Daniel Altmaier at the Winston-Salem Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open in Winston Salem is the location where Daniel Altmaier and Soonwoo Kwon will meet for their August 21 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Daniel Altmaier at the Winston-Salem Open

  • Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kwon vs. Altmaier Matchup Info

Soonwoo KwonDaniel Altmaier

79

World Rank

80

14-22

2022 Match Record

9-22

43-54

2022 Set Record

26-52

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

Western & Southern Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Soonwoo Kwon vs. Daniel Altmaier Recent Performance

  • Kwon most recently played on August 13, 2022, a 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 60-ranked Fabio Fognini in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
  • Altmaier came up short in his most recent match, 7-6, 4-6, 3-6 against Lorenzo Musetti in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 13, 2022.
  • Through 36 matches this year (across all court types), Kwon has played 26.2 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) and won 47.5% of them.
  • Kwon has won 72.5% of his service games so far this year, and 21.4% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Kwon has won 22.8% of his return games and 73.8% of his service games.
  • Altmaier has played 24.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in his 31 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Altmaier has won 70.8% of his games on serve, and 16.6% on return.
  • Altmaier has won 17.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 70.1% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18905310
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

By Adam Childs
Chase Elliott Clash
NASCAR

How to Watch Go Bowling at The Glen: Stream NASCAR Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson
imago1013887717h
Soccer

How to Watch Bologna vs. Hellas Verona in Canada

By Christine Brown
atalanta
Soccer

How to Watch Atalanta vs AC Milan in Canada: Stream Serie A Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown
USATSI_18881108
Golf

How to Watch US Open Golf Amateur Championship Match

By Kristofer Habbas
Little League World Series
Baseball

How to Watch Mid-Atlantic vs Metro: Stream Little League World Series Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) reacts with third base coach Willie Harris (right) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Softball
Softball

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Purple: Stream Athletes Unlimited Softball Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single to drive in a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff