How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Borna Coric are scheduled to square off in the finals of the Western & Southern Open on August 21, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Final
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Tsitsipas vs. Coric Matchup Info
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Borna Coric
7
World Rank
152
45-14
2022 Match Record
4-8
107-54
2022 Set Record
14-17
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance
- In the semifinals on Saturday, Tsitsipas defeated No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.
- In the semifinals, Coric was victorious 6-3, 6-4 against Cameron Norrie on Saturday.
- In his 59 matches so far this year across all court types, Tsitsipas has played an average of 27.3 games (23.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Tsitsipas has won 24.8% of his return games and 84.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Tsitsipas has won 22.5% of his return games and 86.1% of his service games.
- Coric has played 12 matches this year (winning 45.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
- Coric has won 17.6% of his return games this year, and 74.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Coric has won 20% of his return games and 68.8% of his service games.
