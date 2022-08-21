Skip to main content

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Borna Coric are scheduled to square off in the finals of the Western & Southern Open on August 21, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Final
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas vs. Coric Matchup Info

Stefanos TsitsipasBorna Coric

7

World Rank

152

45-14

2022 Match Record

4-8

107-54

2022 Set Record

14-17

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance

  • In the semifinals on Saturday, Tsitsipas defeated No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.
  • In the semifinals, Coric was victorious 6-3, 6-4 against Cameron Norrie on Saturday.
  • In his 59 matches so far this year across all court types, Tsitsipas has played an average of 27.3 games (23.9 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Tsitsipas has won 24.8% of his return games and 84.7% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Tsitsipas has won 22.5% of his return games and 86.1% of his service games.
  • Coric has played 12 matches this year (winning 45.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
  • Coric has won 17.6% of his return games this year, and 74.7% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Coric has won 20% of his return games and 68.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Cincinnati - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

