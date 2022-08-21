How to watch Varvara Gracheva vs. Madison Brengle at the Tennis in the Land

Varvara Gracheva and Madison Brengle are scheduled to meet on Sunday, August 21 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Tennis in the Land

Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 21

Sunday, August 21 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Gracheva vs. Brengle Matchup Info

Varvara Gracheva Madison Brengle 60 World Rank 61 14-13 2022 Match Record 15-17 30-31 2022 Set Record 31-31 Western & Southern Open Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Qualification Round 1 Last Result Round of 64

Varvara Gracheva vs. Madison Brengle Recent Performance