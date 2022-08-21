Skip to main content

How to watch Varvara Gracheva vs. Madison Brengle at the Tennis in the Land

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Varvara Gracheva and Madison Brengle are scheduled to meet on Sunday, August 21 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Tennis in the Land
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, August 21
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Gracheva vs. Brengle Matchup Info

Varvara GrachevaMadison Brengle

60

World Rank

61

14-13

2022 Match Record

15-17

30-31

2022 Set Record

31-31

Western & Southern Open

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 64

Varvara Gracheva vs. Madison Brengle Recent Performance

  • In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Gracheva was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 354-ranked Peyton Stearns, 2-6, 2-6.
  • Brengle dropped her last match, 1-6, 3-6 versus Cori Gauff in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 9, 2022.
  • Through 27 matches this year (across all court types), Gracheva has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 48.3% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Gracheva has won 52.7% of her service games and 34.1% of her return games.
  • Gracheva has won 50% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.8% of her return games.
  • Brengle has played 18.5 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches) in her 32 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Brengle has won 52.8% of her service games so far this year, and 40% of her return games.
  • Brengle has won 41.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 55.1% of her service games.

