How to watch Xinyu Wang vs. Katherine Sebov at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
Xinyu Wang and Katherine Sebov are slated to go head to head on Sunday, August 21 in the Round of 32 of the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 21
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Wang vs. Sebov Matchup Info
|Xinyu Wang
|Katherine Sebov
82
World Rank
304
9-16
2022 Match Record
0-1
23-33
2022 Set Record
1-2
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 64
Xinyu Wang vs. Katherine Sebov Recent Performance
- Wang is coming off a setback in the qualifying round at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, failing to advance past Marina Stakusic, 1-6 (retired).
- Sebov most recently played on August 8, 2022, a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 46-ranked Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Wang has played 25 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches).
- Wang has won 24.9% of her return games so far this year, and 64.6% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Wang has won 68.1% of her service games and 27.4% of her return games.
- In her one match so far this year, Sebov has played an average of 29 games across all court types (29 in three-set matches).
- Sebov has won 66.7% of her service games so far this year, and 21.4% of her return games.
- Sebov has won 66.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 21.4% of her return games.
