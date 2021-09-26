How to Watch the Astana-ATP Championship Singles Final

It is time for championship tennis in Kazakhstan as two unranked players in the tournament upset their way to the title game today.

Today, the doubles and singles champions will be crowned in the Astana Open in Kazakhstan, with four of the six participants unlikely to be in a survivor pool. Coming into the tournament unranked, James Duckworth and Soonwoo Kwon defeated some of the best players in the draw on their way to the championship match, while the team of Jonathan Erlich and Andrei Vasilevski had a slightly easier draw playing only one ranked team along the way.

How to Watch Astana Open Championship:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch the Astana Open Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duckworth knocked off the tournament ranked No. 8 player in straight sets with a tough second to get the job done, but now has a chance to secure a championship.

The Australian Duckworth (ATP No. 65) went through a qualifier before a trio of ranked opponents defeating the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 8 players in this tournament. His win over fellow countryman John Millman (No. 48) had to be emotional, but Duckworth had more work to do.

So far Duckworth is 8-0 in sets and 51-33 in games with three tiebreaks (21-9) overall. Very impressive run to the championship match.

For the Korean Kwon (No. 82), he has marched through three tournament-ranked top-seven players (No 3, 7 and 2) on his journey. His path has been less clean, going 8-2 in sets and 56-42 in games with one tiebreak (7-4) along the way.

This will be the first championship for either player in their career. Kwon turned professional in 2015 and Duckworth in 2007, a long time coming for him.

On the doubles side, the tournament ranked No. 1 team of Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Moleni (6-2 in sets, 55-40 in games) take on the unranked group of Erlich and Vasilevski (6-1 in sets, 43-29 in games). It has been a long journey for the top-ranked team in the tournament with the final test coming from a red hot tandem.

