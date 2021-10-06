How to Watch the BNP Paribas Open, First Round

October 6, 2021
How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu retakes the court at Indian Wells.
Emma Raducanu, ranked No. 22 on the WTA Tour, will retake the court this week at the BNP Paribas Open for the first time since she won the U.S. Open in September.

The women's bracket at the tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., will feature almost every top player on the WTA Tour. Maria Sakkari (No. 9) is coming off a loss in the finals of the Ostrava Open to Anett Kontaveit (No. 20), and both will be on the court this week.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch BNP Paribas Open, 1st Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wednesday starts the Round of 128 in the women's singles bracket and continues the men's singles qualifying round.

One of the more intriguing matches Wednesday features Marketa Vondrousova (No. 37) taking on Viktorija Golubic (No. 46).

Vondrousova lost early in the U.S. Open last month but since then has made it to the semifinals in two straight tournaments, losing both times to the eventual tournament winner.

Golubic has lost in the first round of her last three tournaments and in the second round of the Olympics before that, but she made the gold medal match in doubles and made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

