How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

For the women’s draw, things are about to get very interesting. The Round of 64 kicks off and, the top players in the world step on the court at the BNP Paribas Open.

Today, three of the top 10 players in the WTA have their first matches of the tournament, including the U.S. Open champion and runner-up as well as six more top 25 players.

On the men’s side of things, it's still the Round of 128, so all the top players are still waiting to play their first matches. There are some very strong matches this round, but more intriguing are the Round of 32 matches they might set up along the way.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Belinda Bencic has been playing terrific tennis since the summer and is in a great position to win her first tournament in almost exactly two years to the day (outside of the Olympics).

The featured match of the day might be between Switzerland’s Bencic (WTA No. 10) and American Shelby Rogers (No. 44).

Bencic has been a quarterfinalist in every tournament since falling in the first round at Wimbledon, including winning gold in the Olympics. She has found a groove over the past four months and is playing very good tennis.

Another match to watch will be between Russians Veronika Kudermetova (No. 31) and Ludmilla Samsonova (No. 42). Kudermetova did not make it past the third round in any major tournament or the Olympics, while Samsonova peaked in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Overall for the women, there will be 16 singles matches and six doubles.

For the men, there will be 16 singles matches to finish out the Rounds of 128 and 16 doubles matches today.

Heading into the weekend, there will be some great Round of 32 matches for the women and the stage set for the Round of 64 with the men’s top-ranked players taking the court for the first time in this tournament.