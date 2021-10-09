    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Today the Round of 64 becomes the Round of 32 for the women, and the men continue to grind it down with some intriguing matches at the BNP Paribas Open.
    Author:

    Yesterday, four ranked competitors on the women’s side went down, including Emma Raducanu in her first appearance since winning the U.S. Open. With success comes pressure, and the 18-year-old, fresh off her first major and with her first ranking on the WTA Tour, was not able to balance that out. 

    Today, there are eight women’s singles matches to get halfway through the Round of 64 and eight men’s singles matches to start their Round of 64. 

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A month ago, Raducanu was the unranked underdog who stole the show, but this time around she has a target, and the No. 100 ranked WTA player came after her.

    Today, three more WTA Top 10 players take the court and look to advance, setting up some strong matches in the Round of 32.

    In the men’s draw, former world’s number one Andy Murray (ATP No. 121) walked through his opponent to advance with the match of the day coming between Jack Sock (Unranked) and John Millman (No. 90).

    The two battled in three competitive sets that ended in some choice words and a confrontation between the two. Sock seemed to be frustrated with the umpire, with Millman taking exception. It was a display of two fiery competitors after a tough match.

    There will also be five men’s doubles matches and five women’s doubles matches.

    A match to watch today is between Coco Gauff (No. 19) and Caroline Garcia (No. 59). Gauff is only 17 years old and quickly rising up the rankings, having one win and getting to the quarterfinals in six tournaments in 2021. Garcia has had an uneven year so far, but with seven singles wins to her name she is a tough competitor.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16918081
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round

    10 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Pioneers

    10 minutes ago
    Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Wildcats vs. Dukes

    10 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and defensive end Christian Covington (95) react after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 30
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs with the football in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvssteelers 1003211873djpb
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    13 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy