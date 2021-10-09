How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round

Today the Round of 64 becomes the Round of 32 for the women, and the men continue to grind it down with some intriguing matches at the BNP Paribas Open.

Yesterday, four ranked competitors on the women’s side went down, including Emma Raducanu in her first appearance since winning the U.S. Open. With success comes pressure, and the 18-year-old, fresh off her first major and with her first ranking on the WTA Tour, was not able to balance that out.

Today, there are eight women’s singles matches to get halfway through the Round of 64 and eight men’s singles matches to start their Round of 64.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

A month ago, Raducanu was the unranked underdog who stole the show, but this time around she has a target, and the No. 100 ranked WTA player came after her.

Today, three more WTA Top 10 players take the court and look to advance, setting up some strong matches in the Round of 32.

In the men’s draw, former world’s number one Andy Murray (ATP No. 121) walked through his opponent to advance with the match of the day coming between Jack Sock (Unranked) and John Millman (No. 90).

The two battled in three competitive sets that ended in some choice words and a confrontation between the two. Sock seemed to be frustrated with the umpire, with Millman taking exception. It was a display of two fiery competitors after a tough match.

There will also be five men’s doubles matches and five women’s doubles matches.

A match to watch today is between Coco Gauff (No. 19) and Caroline Garcia (No. 59). Gauff is only 17 years old and quickly rising up the rankings, having one win and getting to the quarterfinals in six tournaments in 2021. Garcia has had an uneven year so far, but with seven singles wins to her name she is a tough competitor.