How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round

Welcome to the Round of 32 which will feature some of the most intriguing and competitive matches in the WTA as well as the Round of 64 for the men’s draw.

The tournament at Indian Wells has featured some of the most competitive tennis since the U.S. Open.

After the Laver Cup showed Team Europe’s dominance over the world and Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu seemed to turn the game on its head, tennis has been on fire. Through one week of play, that has held up here with some upsets peppered in with dominant play from the best players in both the men’s and women’s games.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP and WTA:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both Leylah Fernandez and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova walked through opponents on Friday, setting up a strong match to see who advances to the quarterfinals.

This will be the first time veteran Russian Pavlyuchenkova (WTA No. 13) and Canadian teenager Fernandez (No. 28) have stepped on a court together. Pavlyuchenkova is significantly more experienced and has the physical advantage as well. Fernandez plays with emotion, heart and energy, which she will need in this battle.

In the men’s draw, there are several dynamic matches today.

Daniel Evans (ATP No. 22) takes on Argentinian Diego Schwartzman (No. 15), Jannik Sinner (No. 14) of Italy matches up with John Millman (No. 90) of Australia and two massive athletes in Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 91) of Finland will be galloping across the court against Karen Khachanov (No. 29) of Russia.

There are also eight men’s and five women’s draw doubles matches today, including Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram, who won the U.S. Open double’s crown.

Regional restrictions may apply.