How to Watch BNP Paribas Open ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round

The morning got things started off for the day at Indian Wells that will continue pairing down the third round to the Round of 16 for both draws.

Both top seeds on the men’s and women’s draws take the court starting in the afternoon with Karolina Pliskova on the women’s side and then closing out the night with the U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev on the men’s. There has been a lot of stellar play from the best players in the world here at Indian Wells, CA, but also plenty of upsets to keep the top seeds on their toes.

Defending champion here at Indian Wells had a tough challenge in the second round and will have another one here today.

For the women’s draw, Karolina Pliskova (WTA No. 3) takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 115) in what could be a challenging match with the wonkiness of playing a left-handed player.

The match of the day should be between Canadian Bianca Andreescu (No. 21) and Anett Kontaveit (No. 20) of Astonia. Kontaveit won the Ostrava Open about two weeks ago rolling through three Top 15 ranked WTA players. She has the momentum, while Andreescu has the edge having won this event last year.

Aside from seeing Medvedev (ATP No. 2) in action, the match of the day for the men will come between Denis Shapovalov (No. 13) and Aslan Karatsev (No. 24).

Shapovalov will walk off the court here, win or lose, and play again tonight in doubles action with his partner Rohan Bopanna to try and move on to the third round. Karatsev and his partner Andrey Rublev play on Tuesday having already advanced.

There are also six total doubles matches today, five for the men and one for the women.

