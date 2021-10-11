    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The morning got things started off for the day at Indian Wells that will continue pairing down the third round to the Round of 16 for both draws.
    Author:

    Both top seeds on the men’s and women’s draws take the court starting in the afternoon with Karolina Pliskova on the women’s side and then closing out the night with the U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev on the men’s. There has been a lot of stellar play from the best players in the world here at Indian Wells, CA, but also plenty of upsets to keep the top seeds on their toes. 

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

    Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Defending champion here at Indian Wells had a tough challenge in the second round and will have another one here today.

    For the women’s draw, Karolina Pliskova (WTA No. 3) takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 115) in what could be a challenging match with the wonkiness of playing a left-handed player.

    The match of the day should be between Canadian Bianca Andreescu (No. 21) and Anett Kontaveit (No. 20) of Astonia. Kontaveit won the Ostrava Open about two weeks ago rolling through three Top 15 ranked WTA players. She has the momentum, while Andreescu has the edge having won this event last year.

    Aside from seeing Medvedev (ATP No. 2) in action, the match of the day for the men will come between Denis Shapovalov (No. 13) and Aslan Karatsev (No. 24).

    Shapovalov will walk off the court here, win or lose, and play again tonight in doubles action with his partner Rohan Bopanna to try and move on to the third round. Karatsev and his partner Andrey Rublev play on Tuesday having already advanced.

    There are also six total doubles matches today, five for the men and one for the women. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16925681
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13610099
    Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. Valour FC

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16437136
    Soccer

    How to Watch Macedonia vs Germany

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_10918516
    Soccer

    How to Watch Slovenia vs. Russia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_10860112 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Estonia vs. Wales in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_10954021
    Soccer

    How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovakia

    37 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Soccer

    How to Watch Armenia at Romania in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_16181580
    Soccer

    How to Watch Liechtenstein at Iceland in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

    37 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Soccer

    How to Watch Czech Republic at Belarus in World Cup Qualifying

    37 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy