How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round

    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Top-seeded Karolína Plísková takes the court against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the women's singles draw at Indian Wells.
    Author:

    The singles matches Monday at the BNP Paribas Open include a dynamic clash between two top 30 players in the women's draw and two matches between top 25 players in the men's draw.

    The tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., features almost every top 25 player on both the ATP and WTA tours.

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

    Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the women's bracket, Angelique Kerber (WTA No. 15) and Daria Kasatkina (No. 30) will face off in a third-round match. Kerber is a seasoned veteran on the WTA Tour with three major wins, most recently at Wimbledon in 2018.

    Kerber and Kasatkina have played eight matches since 2016 with their head-to-head record sitting at 4–4 overall. Kasatkina has won the last two, including a match at Indian Wells in 2019.

    Unranked Russian Anna Kalinskaya takes on Viktorija Golubic (No. 46) from Switzerland, who just upset Maria Sakkari (No. 9) in the second round.

    In the men's bracket, the match to watch pits Diego Schwartzman (No. 15) of Argentina against Dan Evans (No. 22) of Great Britain.

    There are 12 more singles matches and six doubles matches on the day to keep an eye across Monday afternoon and evening.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16924326
