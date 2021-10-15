    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Quarterfinal 3 & 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The tournament continues on Friday with men's quarterfinal action at Indian Wells.
    Author:

    Four Top 15 players and four underdogs have made their way to the quarterfinals. Indian Wells is often referred to as “tennis paradise,” but it is also one of the best overall tournaments outside of the four majors on the tour.

    How to Watch: BNP Paribas Open, ATP Quarterfinal 3 & 4

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Live Stream BNP Paribas Open, ATP Quarterfinal 3 & 4 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It was a grind for Stefanos Tsitsipas to get to the quarterfinals, but he enters as the top overall ranked player left in the tournament. 

    The first two quarterfinals took place yesterday, showcasing Cameron Norrie (No. 26) defeating Diego Schwartzman (No. 15) and Grigor Dimitrov (No. 28) continuing his upset path through Hubert Hurkacz (No. 12) to set up the first semifinal match.

    The morning kicks off with underdog Taylor Fritz (No. 39) taking on Alexander Zverev (No. 4), who is knocking on the door to be the next dominant player.

    The second quarterfinal features top remaining ranked player Tsitsipas (No. 3) looking to hold off Nikoloz Basilashvili (No. 36).

    Both Zverev and Tsitsipas have faced challenges along the way with two three set matches. Of the four playing today, only Fritz has won in straight sets to get to this point. He is 6-0 in sets and 36-21 in games with zero tiebreaks along the way.

    A cool feature in the quarterfinals on the men’s draw is that it has eight players from eight different countries: United States, Argentina, Bulgaria, Georgia, Germany, Great Britain, Greece and Poland. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

