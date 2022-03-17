Skip to main content

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, WTA Doubles Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open is getting down to the quarterfinals and the semifinals here today.

It has been a full, exciting week of tennis in Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open this year. 

The men’s and women’s draws are down to the quarterfinals with two matches each today while doubles gets into the semifinals. There have been several dramatic upsets, long sets and great play all week from all of the draws leading to what should be an outstanding slate of quarterfinal matches here today.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, WTA Doubles Semifinals today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, WTA Doubles Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rafael Nadal is looking to follow up his record-breaking Australian Open win here this week after knocking off No. 17 Reilly Opelka.

For the men’s singles draw, two quarterfinals starting with No. 4 Nadal taking on Nick Kyrgios and followed by No. 12 Cameron Norrie vs. No. 19 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

Nadal is coming off win No. 21 in a major tournament with this year's Australian Open and is in the quarterfinals again with no other top-five player in sight, giving him a great opportunity to win No. 1,044 overall.

In the women’s singles draw the day starts with No. 6 Maria Sakkari facing No. 17 Elena Rybakina followed by No. 5 Paula Badosa taking on No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova.

Badosa has played great tennis this week, not dropping a single set as the 24-year-old aims to win the BNP Paribas Open for the second straight year.

For men’s doubles, there are two quarterfinals on the schedule while the women’s draw moves into semifinals. That round starts with the No. 5 ranked team (Giuliana Olmos and Gabriela Dabrowski) taking on the No. 7 ranked team (Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad) and the team of Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan taking on Alizé Cornet and Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

BNP Paribas Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, WTA Doubles Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrate after defeating the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Longwood: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrate after defeating the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Longwood vs. Tennessee: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, First Semifinal: West Salem vs. Brillion

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
JD Davison celebrates a basket for Alabama.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 Notre Dame Matchup

By Daniel Chavkin35 minutes ago
Andy Murray Tennis
Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, WTA Doubles Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17891451
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) react to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament First Round: Tennessee vs Longwood

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
imago1008252491h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Sacachispas vs. Independiente Rivadavia

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, First Quarterfinal: Kindred vs Bowman County

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy