The 2022 BNP Paribas Open is getting down to the quarterfinals and the semifinals here today.

It has been a full, exciting week of tennis in Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open this year.

The men’s and women’s draws are down to the quarterfinals with two matches each today while doubles gets into the semifinals. There have been several dramatic upsets, long sets and great play all week from all of the draws leading to what should be an outstanding slate of quarterfinal matches here today.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, WTA Doubles Semifinals today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Rafael Nadal is looking to follow up his record-breaking Australian Open win here this week after knocking off No. 17 Reilly Opelka.

For the men’s singles draw, two quarterfinals starting with No. 4 Nadal taking on Nick Kyrgios and followed by No. 12 Cameron Norrie vs. No. 19 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

Nadal is coming off win No. 21 in a major tournament with this year's Australian Open and is in the quarterfinals again with no other top-five player in sight, giving him a great opportunity to win No. 1,044 overall.

In the women’s singles draw the day starts with No. 6 Maria Sakkari facing No. 17 Elena Rybakina followed by No. 5 Paula Badosa taking on No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova.

Badosa has played great tennis this week, not dropping a single set as the 24-year-old aims to win the BNP Paribas Open for the second straight year.

For men’s doubles, there are two quarterfinals on the schedule while the women’s draw moves into semifinals. That round starts with the No. 5 ranked team (Giuliana Olmos and Gabriela Dabrowski) taking on the No. 7 ranked team (Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad) and the team of Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan taking on Alizé Cornet and Leylah Annie Fernandez.

