How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Semifinals, ATP & WTA Doubles Finals

There are four players competing to not only win the tournament at Indian Wells but to make it to the finals here for the first time as well.

Coming into the BNP Paribas at Indian Wells, the fantasy matches everyone was looking forward to included the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. Then the upsets started.

Every single ATP top 25 player in the field was knocked off one by one until they were all gone. The final of four players consists of veterans and relative newcomers ranked between No. 26-39, showcasing the cool variance in tennis between great play and exciting upsets.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Semifinals, ATP & WTA Doubles Finals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At this point the question might be simple: Can anyone stop the upset-minded Grigor Dimitrov at Indian Wells?

The first semifinal match pits Dimitrov (ATP No. 28) and Cameron Norrie (No. 26). The grizzled veteran Dimitrov knocked off Reilly Opelka, Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz in his journey, going 8-2 in sets and 49-39 in games with one tiebreak (7-2) along the way.

Dimitrov made two semifinals last year and has not played a final since 2018 or won a tournament since 2017.

The upsets kept raining in, setting up the final semifinal between Nikoloz Basilashvili (No. 36) and Taylor Fritz (No. 39). Of the four remaining players, Fritz has been the most consistent, going 8-1 in sets and 53-36 with one tiebreak (7-3) along the way.

Every player in the semifinals knocked off one or more major contenders on their way to the final four.

The women’s draw doubles final features Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Rybakina vs. Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-Wei (tournament ranked No.1). On the men’s side, the double’s championship will also be played today, ending double’s play overall and setting up the finals for the singles draw.