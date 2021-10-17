    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cameron Norrie and Nikoloz Basilashvili meet in the men's singles final Sunday night at Indian Wells.
    Author:

    Cameron Norrie, the No. 26-ranked player on the ATP Tour, will face Nikoloz Basilashvili, the No. 36-ranked player, in the men's singles final Sunday night at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.

    This tournament has been a favorite playground for the top men's players in the game in the past 19 years, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic playing in 15 of the last 19 events.

    How to Watch: BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    Match Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Live Stream BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both of the finalists took care of business in straight sets in the semifinals to make their first title match at Indian Wells.

    Both Norrie and Basilashvili also bested higher ranked players in their journey to the final.

    Norrie needed three sets in the first three rounds against Tennys Sandgren (No. 102), Roberto Bautista Agut (No. 19) and Tommy Paul (No. 60). But he dominated Diego Schwartzman (No. 15) and Grigor Dimitrov (No. 28) in straight sets in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

    Norrie is 10–3 in sets and 74–45 in games this tournament with zero tiebreakers.

    Basilashvili played long, competitive sets in nearly every match en route to the final. He went 10–2 in sets and 69–54 in games, with three tiebreaks along the way.

    Basilashvili defeated Christopher Eubanks with ease in the first round, but he faced three-set battles against Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 48) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 3) on his path to the championship match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

