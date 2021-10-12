How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16

    • October 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Third Round, WTA Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Andy Murray takes on Alexander Zverev as part of Tuesday's slate at Indian Wells.
    Author:

    Tuesday's schedule at the BNP Paribas Open features 11 players ranked in the top 50 on the WTA Tour and 14 featured in the top 50 on the ATP Tour. The talented field at Indian Wells should provide plenty of competitive matches to watch.

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

    Game Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel & MSG

    Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Leylah Fernandez's Round of 32 match, she dropped the first set then stormed back to dominate. On Tuesday, the Canadian will compete against American player Shelby Rogers in the Round of 16.

    Fernandez is an engaging young player, while Rogers knocked off the No. 1 player in the world in the U.S. Open and consistently makes her mark with upsets.

    A match to watch in the women’s draw match features Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 7) and American Jessica Pegula (No. 24). The two veterans last played at the Australian Open, where Svitolina won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the fourth round.

    In the men’s draw, the match to watch pits Alexander Zverev (ATP No. 4) of Germany against Andy Murray (No. 121) of Great Britain. Murray is the former No. 1 player in the world, while Zverev is one of the best young players in the game.

    There are also six doubles matches, three in both the men's and women’s draws.

    Tennis

