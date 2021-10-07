How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP & WTA 1st Round

    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Today closes out the Round of 128 for the women and starts it for the men in the most competitive fields since last month's U.S. Open.
    Author:

    Both the women’s and men’s draws had two days of qualifiers before starting the Round of 128 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. The women started a day earlier, so their Round of 128 will end today, making way for some really fun action.

     The tournament is set up where after the qualifiers, the first round is made up of the lower-ranked players and the qualifiers. The higher-ranked players get a bye. Some quality pairings will be made in the draw today.

    How to Watch ATP and WTA BNP Paribas Open:

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round online with fuboTV:

    The last time in “tennis paradise” for everyone was 2019, where an unranked woman won it all, and one of the rising stars on the men’s draw won:

    The tournament was not held last year due to the pandemic. The current champions are Dominic Thiem (defeating Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5) on the men’s side and Bianca Andreescu (defeating Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4) on the women’s side.

    There is a chance for Andreescu and Kerber to face off again. Neither Thiem nor Federer are in the draw.

    On the schedule for the women, there are eight singles and six doubles matches. Leylah Fernandez will be competing in doubles with partner Coco Gauff, and in singles action Kim Clijsters, the four-time major champion will take the court.

    For the men, there are 16 singles and zero doubles matches. Those will be played tomorrow.

    James Duckworth and Soon Woo Kwon take the court in separate matches just a few weeks removed from playing against each other for the Astana Open title. Even in the first round there is a lot of great talent on the court today.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    

