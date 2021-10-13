How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2

The women’s draw quarterfinals start today as the men’s draw is just one day behind with round of 16 matches.

It has been all day tennis all week at the BNP Paribas Tournament in Indian Wells and that continues, but with some of the most captivating and competitive matches outside a major. Today the women’s draw starts pairing up the semifinals while the men’s draw is setting up their first quarterfinals matches for later this week. Overall, 12 matches will take place between the singles and the doubles draws.

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

Game Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel & MSG

Casper Ruud really had to battle to get to the round of 16, with tons of highlights from today's men’s draw competitors:

The women’s draw has two quarterfinals on the slate with Jelena Ostapenko (No. 29) taking on Shelby Rogers (No. 44) and (Victoria Azarenka (No. 32) challenging Jessica Pegula (No. 24). Rogers has been on an upset spree over the past year and was able to celebrate her victory with some early birthday cake.

Yesterday we saw No. 2, 3, 4 and the U.S. Open runner-up all go down, setting up a more unpredictable semifinal slate of matches for the women’s draw.

In the men’s draw, the round of 16 will create the first two quarterfinal matches.

Daniil Medvedev (ATP No. 2) takes on Grigor Dimitrov (No. 28) with Hubert Hurkacz (No. 12) squaring off with Aslan Karatsev (No. 23) to create the first quarterfinal pairing.

Tommy Paul (No. 60) challenges Cameron Norrie (No. 26) and Diego Schwartzman (No. 15) battles Casper Ruud (No. 10) in what could be the match of the day to set the second quarterfinal.

There are also three doubles matches on the schedule today, two in the men’s draw and one for the women’s draw.

