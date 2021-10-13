    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The women’s draw quarterfinals start today as the men’s draw is just one day behind with round of 16 matches.
    Author:

    It has been all day tennis all week at the BNP Paribas Tournament in Indian Wells and that continues, but with some of the most captivating and competitive matches outside a major. Today the women’s draw starts pairing up the semifinals while the men’s draw is setting up their first quarterfinals matches for later this week. Overall, 12 matches will take place between the singles and the doubles draws.

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

    Game Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel & MSG

    Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Casper Ruud really had to battle to get to the round of 16, with tons of highlights from today's men’s draw competitors:

    The women’s draw has two quarterfinals on the slate with Jelena Ostapenko (No. 29) taking on Shelby Rogers (No. 44) and (Victoria Azarenka (No. 32) challenging Jessica Pegula (No. 24). Rogers has been on an upset spree over the past year and was able to celebrate her victory with some early birthday cake.

    Yesterday we saw No. 2, 3, 4 and the U.S. Open runner-up all go down, setting up a more unpredictable semifinal slate of matches for the women’s draw.

    In the men’s draw, the round of 16 will create the first two quarterfinal matches.

    Daniil Medvedev (ATP No. 2) takes on Grigor Dimitrov (No. 28) with Hubert Hurkacz (No. 12) squaring off with Aslan Karatsev (No. 23) to create the first quarterfinal pairing.

    Tommy Paul (No. 60) challenges Cameron Norrie (No. 26) and Diego Schwartzman (No. 15) battles Casper Ruud (No. 10) in what could be the match of the day to set the second quarterfinal.

    There are also three doubles matches on the schedule today, two in the men’s draw and one for the women’s draw.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    13
    2021

    BNP Paribas Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel & MSG
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Danill Medvedev
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16898469
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Golden Knights

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_12986421
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16888865
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Appalachian State at Louisiana

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_14028275
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Lightning

    18 hours ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    NCAA Football

    Louisiana vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    18 hours ago
    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Appalachian State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16937212
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Davidson at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer

    19 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy