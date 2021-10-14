How to Watch BNP Paribas Open ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4, WTA Doubles Semifinals

Seven total matches on the schedule today set up quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches across the slate.

One quarterfinal begins while the other ends as the men’s draw whittles the field down to eight while the women’s draw puts together the semifinals, the final four at Indian Wells.

The women’s draw features eight Top 44 ranked players in the world, but zero Top 10 made it to this point. For the men, four players in the Top 10 moved to the quarterfinals, and all remaining players are ranked in the Top 60. Tennis can be wildly unpredictable and always entertaining.

Just like when he defeated Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open, Daniil Medvedev felt unbeatable until he was defeated:

In the women’s draw, the two remaining quarterfinals showcase Germany's Angelique Kerber (WTA No. 15) taking on Paula Badosa (No. 27) of Spain. The two have never shared a court together, making this match between the 33-year-old veteran and 23-year-old seasoned pro a new dynamic.

The other semifinal pits Ons Jabeur (No. 14) of Tunisia against Estonian Anett Kontaveit (No. 20). So far, Kontaveit has not lost a set and knocked off the defending champion in the third round.

In the men’s quarterfinals, Grigor Dimitrov (No. 28) takes on Hubert Hurkacz (No. 12), and Cameron Norrie (No. 26) takes on Diego Schwartzman (No. 15).

Dimitrov knocked off Medvedev in their fourth-round match after dropping the first set. He was efficient on the first serve (81% on first serves) and had 10 break chances against the U.S. Open champion, winning six of them.

There are also two men’s doubles quarterfinals and a women’s doubles semifinal match on the slate today.

