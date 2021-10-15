    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, WTA Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko face off in the first women's semifinal Friday at Indian Wells.
    Author:

    Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko face off in the first women's semifinal Friday at the BNP Paribas open, followed by Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa in the second.

    Azarenka is looking to win her third title at Indian Wells, which would break her tie with legends including Martina Navratilova, Mary Joe Fernandez, Steffi Graf, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova and Daniela Hantuchova, so history could be made this weekend.

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Watch BNP Paribas Open, WTA Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ostapenko (WTA No. 29) defeated Shelby Rogers in a three-set quarterfinal to reach the semifinal meeting with Azarenka (No. 32). The last time these two faced off was in the 2019 French Open first round, with Azarenka winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

    Ostapenko’s journey in this tournament took her through No. 4-ranked Iga Swiatek in the fourth round and Rogers in the quarterfinals. She has gone 8–2 in sets and 54–35 in games with zero tiebreaks.

    Azarenka has gone 8–0 in sets and 47–27 in games with zero tiebreaks. Her second-round opponent, Magda Linette, had to retire in the second set.

    In the second semifinal, Jabeur (No. 14) takes on Badosa (No. 27). Jabeur has dropped one set across her four matches and is 55–28 in games with one tiebreak loss. Badosa dropped one set and went 52–31 in matches with zero tiebreaks.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    BNP Paribas Open, WTA Semifinals

    TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

