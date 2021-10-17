    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, WTA Singles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Victoria Azarenka takes on Paula Badosa in the women's singles final at Indian Wells.
    Author:

    Victoria Azarenka, the No. 32-ranked player and a veteran of the WTA Tour, will face 23-year-old Paula Badosa, the No. 27-ranked player, in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open.

    Azarenka has been on the WTA Tour since 2003 and made three of the four major tournament finals in 2012. She won the Australian Open that year and the first of her two BNP Paribas Open titles.

    How to Watch: BNP Paribas Open, WTA Singles Final

    Match Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Tennis Channel

    Live Stream BNP Paribas Open, WTA Singles Final on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After falling behind with a 6–3 loss in the first set of the quarterfinals, Azarenka stepped up to win the next two sets and her semifinal match against Jelena Ostapenko.

    Azarenka is in search of her third title at Indian Wells, which would give her the most in tournament history, breaking an eight-way tie. Her journey took her through Magda Linette, Petra Kvitova, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Jessica Pegula and Ostapenko. She is 10–1 in sets and 63–41 in games with zero tiebreaks.

    Badosa is looking for her second tournament win in her career. She went through Dayana Yastremska, Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova, Angelique Kerber, and Ons Jabeur to go 10–1 in sets and 64–37 in games with zero tiebreaks. 

    These two have never shared the court in singles or doubles action.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

