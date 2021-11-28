How to Watch Davis Cup: United States vs. Colombia

Last year was the 13th time in 120 years that the Davis Cup was not held, but it is back on track this year.

The historic Davis Cup, which has seen tennis legends represent their countries for over 100 years, is back in action this year. Spain is the defending champion from 2019 when they were led by Rafael Nadal in a quick 2-0 win over a young and talented group from Canada. That year also saw Russia and Great Britain in the semifinals.

How to United States vs. Colombia Today:

Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream United States vs. Colombia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States lost 1-2 against Italy, with Jannik Sinner (ATP No. 10) playing inspired tennis for his country in a dominant win last year.

This year there is no Nadal (No. 6) or Roger Federer (No. 16), but with Novak Djokovic (No. 1) and this next generation of talent on the court, it should be an exciting tournament. Serbia has won this event once back in 2010. Djokovic has won this event once, same for Federer, while their peer Nadal has won four times.

At the start of the tournament, the top ranked teams are France, Croatia, Spain, Belgium and the United States. Canada, Serbia, Germany, Italy and Great Britain round out the Top 10.

A slightly lower ranked team to keep your eye on is Russia, who have Daniil Medvedev (No. 2) and Audrey Rublev (No. 5) on their side.

The United States this year is represented by Taylor Fritz (No. 23), John Isner (No. 24), Reilly Opelka (No. 26) and Tommy Paul (No. 43) and coached by Mardy Fish.

The United States has a tough group with Italy, who it already lost to, and Columbia, who it is playing today.

Regional restrictions may apply.