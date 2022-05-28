French Open, Day 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 7: Men's and Women's Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second session of the 2022 French Open on day seven wraps up the third round for the men's and women's singles draws today.

The seventh day of the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros features 16 singles matches between the men and women and 16 doubles matches between the men, women and mixed pairs. The morning starts on the Tennis Channel and wraps up with the final matches of the day as the third round makes way for the round of 16 starting tomorrow.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 7: Men's and Women's Third Round today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

No. 3 ranked Paula Badosa got a bit of a scare against Kaja Juvan, going to three sets in the second round before closing out the win.

For the women’s singles draw, the second half of the morning starts with Badosa challenged by No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova on Court Suzanne Lenglen with two total matches left.

In today's other matches, No. 16 Elena Rybakina is challenged by No. 22 Madison Keys on Court Simonne-Mathieu, which could be a match of the day contender.

The men's singles session starts on Court Simonne-Mathieu with No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz challenged by David Goffin with four other matches on the schedule.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

2022 French Open, Day 7: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
