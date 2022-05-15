Skip to main content

How to watch Adrian Mannarino vs. Aslan Karatsev at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to see the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which features Adrian Mannarino going head to head against Aslan Karatsev.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Mannarino vs. Karatsev Matchup Info

Adrian MannarinoAslan Karatsev

71

World Rank

35

9-13

Match Record

9-11

24-32

Set Record

25-29

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Adrian Mannarino vs. Aslan Karatsev Recent Performance

  • Mannarino is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 67-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 4-6, 4-6.
  • In his most recent match, Karatsev lost 3-6, 2-6 against Novak Djokovic in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • In his 22 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Mannarino has played an average of 24.3 games (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mannarino has won 76.9% of his games on serve, and 21.8% on return.
  • Mannarino has won 84.6% of his service games on clay, and 14.3% of his return games.
  • Karatsev has played 20 matches this year (winning 49.3% of games across all court types), and 27.5 games per match (24.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Karatsev has won 76.3% of his games on serve, and 21.7% on return.
  • On clay, Karatsev has won 68.8% of his service games and 15.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
