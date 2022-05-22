How to watch Adrian Mannarino vs. Federico Delbonis at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Adrian Mannarino competing against Federico Delbonis on May 22.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Mannarino vs. Delbonis Matchup Info
|Adrian Mannarino
|Federico Delbonis
73
World Rank
62
10-14
2022 Match Record
6-14
26-34
2022 Set Record
16-31
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Adrian Mannarino vs. Federico Delbonis Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Mannarino was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 40-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 4-6, 3-6.
- Delbonis last played on May 18, 2022, a 6-1, 5-7, 5-7 loss to No. 85-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Through 24 matches so far this year (across all court types), Mannarino has played 24.0 games per match (36.5 in five-set matches) and won 48.0% of them.
- Mannarino has won 76.5% of his service games this year, and 22.0% of his return games.
- Mannarino has won 76.5% of his service games on clay, and 20.0% of his return games.
- In his 20 matches this year, Delbonis has played an average of 21.9 games across all court types (40.0 in five-set matches).
- Delbonis has won 67.6% of his service games so far this year, and 19.9% of his return games.
- On clay, Delbonis has won 70.3% of his service games and 21.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)