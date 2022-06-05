How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Xinyu Wang at the Viking Open Nottingham
On Sunday, June 5, tune in to NBC Sports Networks to see Ajla Tomljanovic play Xinyu Wang in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham in Nottingham, United Kingdom.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Tomljanovic vs. Wang Matchup Info
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|Xinyu Wang
42
World Rank
77
13-14
2022 Match Record
6-10
27-28
2022 Set Record
16-21
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 128
Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Xinyu Wang Recent Performance
- In her previous tournament, the French Open, Tomljanovic was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 71-ranked Varvara Gracheva, 4-6, 7-6, 5-7.
- In her previous tournament, the French Open, Wang was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 47-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 4-6, 1-6.
- In her 27 matches this year across all court surfaces, Tomljanovic has played an average of 21.2 games (21.2 in three-set matches).
- Tomljanovic has won 38.8% of her return games so far this year, and 61.2% of her service games.
- Wang has played 16 matches this year (winning 51.0% of games across all court types), and 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Wang has won 68.4% of her games on serve, and 25.2% on return.
