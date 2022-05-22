How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis at the French Open
If you're hoping to see No. 42 Albert Ramos-Vinolas play No. 85 Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Ramos-Vinolas vs. Kokkinakis Matchup Info
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
42
World Rank
85
13-12
2022 Match Record
17-7
31-30
2022 Set Record
34-24
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Recent Performance
- Ramos-Vinolas dropped his last match, 6-7, 4-6 against Christopher O'Connell in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 17, 2022.
- Kokkinakis is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Gonet Geneva Open, to No. 8-ranked Casper Ruud, 4-6, 6-7.
- In his 25 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 24.5 games (44.0 in five-set matches).
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 26.5% of his return games so far this year, and 73.6% of his service games.
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 75.0% of his service games on clay, and 26.7% of his return games.
- Kokkinakis has played 24.5 games per match (25.0 in five-set matches) in his 24 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kokkinakis has won 82.5% of his games on serve, and 19.3% on return.
- On clay, Kokkinakis has won 83.8% of his service games and 16.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
