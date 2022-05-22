How to watch Alejandro Tabilo vs. Borna Gojo at the French Open
To watch Sunday's head-to-head matchup between No. 222 Borna Gojo and No. 78 Alejandro Tabilo in the Round of 128 of the French Open, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Tabilo vs. Gojo Matchup Info
|Alejandro Tabilo
|Borna Gojo
78
World Rank
222
17-9
2022 Match Record
3-1
34-21
2022 Set Record
7-3
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Tata Open Maharashtra
Qualification
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Alejandro Tabilo vs. Borna Gojo Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Tabilo was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 48-ranked David Goffin, 4-6, 4-6.
- Gojo is coming off a 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 141-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero in the qualifying round on Thursday.
- Tabilo has played 26 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.7 games per match (25.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Tabilo has won 35.5% of his return games and 71.0% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Tabilo has won 72.8% of his games on serve, and 37.4% on return.
- Gojo has played four matches this year (winning 57.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 24.5 games per match.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gojo has won 91.2% of his games on serve, and 34.3% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gojo has won 91.2% of his games on serve, and 34.3% on return.
