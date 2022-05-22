Skip to main content

How to watch Alejandro Tabilo vs. Borna Gojo at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Sunday's head-to-head matchup between No. 222 Borna Gojo and No. 78 Alejandro Tabilo in the Round of 128 of the French Open, tune in to Tennis Channel.

How to watch Alejandro Tabilo vs. Borna Gojo at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Tabilo vs. Gojo Matchup Info

Alejandro TabiloBorna Gojo

78

World Rank

222

17-9

2022 Match Record

3-1

34-21

2022 Set Record

7-3

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Tata Open Maharashtra

Qualification

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Borna Gojo Recent Performance

  • In his previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Tabilo was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 48-ranked David Goffin, 4-6, 4-6.
  • Gojo is coming off a 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 141-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero in the qualifying round on Thursday.
  • Tabilo has played 26 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.7 games per match (25.0 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Tabilo has won 35.5% of his return games and 71.0% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Tabilo has won 72.8% of his games on serve, and 37.4% on return.
  • Gojo has played four matches this year (winning 57.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 24.5 games per match.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gojo has won 91.2% of his games on serve, and 34.3% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gojo has won 91.2% of his games on serve, and 34.3% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
