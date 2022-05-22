How to watch Aleksandra Krunic vs. Kamilla Rakhimova at the French Open
Don't miss No. 117 Aleksandra Krunic match up against No. 104 Kamilla Rakhimova in the Round of 128 of the French Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Aleksandra Krunic vs. Kamilla Rakhimova at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Krunic vs. Rakhimova Matchup Info
|Aleksandra Krunic
|Kamilla Rakhimova
117
World Rank
104
4-6
2022 Match Record
11-12
11-14
2022 Set Record
25-28
Copa Colsanitas
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Aleksandra Krunic vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Recent Performance
- Krunic defeated Reka Luca Jani 7-5, 6-2 on Thursday in the qualifying round.
- Rakhimova dropped her most recent match, 4-6, 3-6 against Claire Liu in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 17, 2022.
- In her 10 matches so far this year across all court types, Krunic has played an average of 23.8 games (23.8 in three-set matches).
- Krunic has won 63.6% of her service games so far this year, and 46.4% of her return games.
- On clay, Krunic has won 63.6% of her service games and 46.4% of her return games.
- Rakhimova has played 23 matches so far this year (winning 48.3% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Rakhimova has won 29.4% of her return games this year, and 64.3% of her service games.
- On clay, Rakhimova has won 61.9% of her service games and 22.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)