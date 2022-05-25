How to watch Aleksandra Krunic vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the French Open
If you're wanting to see No. 114 Aleksandra Krunic play No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 25, tune in to MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 25
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Krunic vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info
|Aleksandra Krunic
|Veronika Kudermetova
114
World Rank
29
5-6
2022 Match Record
20-10
13-14
2022 Set Record
32-26
Copa Colsanitas
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Aleksandra Krunic vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance
- Krunic is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 109-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Kudermetova defeated No. 99-ranked Lin Zhu, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
- Through 11 matches so far this year (across all court types), Krunic has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) and won 49.8% of them.
- Krunic has won 65.6% of her service games this year, and 47.0% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Krunic has won 65.6% of her games on serve, and 47.0% on return.
- In her 30 matches this year, Kudermetova has played an average of 19.2 games across all court types (19.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kudermetova has won 72.9% of her service games and 30.2% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kudermetova has won 67.1% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.
