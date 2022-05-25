Skip to main content

How to watch Aleksandra Krunic vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to see No. 114 Aleksandra Krunic play No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 25, tune in to MSG.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 25
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Krunic vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Aleksandra KrunicVeronika Kudermetova

114

World Rank

29

5-6

2022 Match Record

20-10

13-14

2022 Set Record

32-26

Copa Colsanitas

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Aleksandra Krunic vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • Krunic is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 109-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
  • In the Round of 128 on Monday, Kudermetova defeated No. 99-ranked Lin Zhu, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
  • Through 11 matches so far this year (across all court types), Krunic has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) and won 49.8% of them.
  • Krunic has won 65.6% of her service games this year, and 47.0% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Krunic has won 65.6% of her games on serve, and 47.0% on return.
  • In her 30 matches this year, Kudermetova has played an average of 19.2 games across all court types (19.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kudermetova has won 72.9% of her service games and 30.2% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kudermetova has won 67.1% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Day 4: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
