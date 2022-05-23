How to watch Alessandro Giannessi vs. Borna Gojo at the French Open
The May 23 matchup between Alessandro Giannessi and Borna Gojo in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, May 23
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Clay
Giannessi vs. Gojo Matchup Info
|Alessandro Giannessi
|Borna Gojo
173
World Rank
222
4-5
2022 Match Record
3-1
9-12
2022 Set Record
7-3
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Tata Open Maharashtra
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Alessandro Giannessi vs. Borna Gojo Recent Performance
- Giannessi remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 4-6, 6-1, 2-6 versus Sebastian Ofner.
- Gojo defeated Juan Ignacio Londero 7-6, 6-1 on Thursday in the qualifying round.
- Giannessi has played nine matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.1 games per match.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Giannessi has won 68.5% of his games on serve, and 31.4% on return.
- Giannessi has won 68.5% of his service games on clay, and 31.4% of his return games.
- In his four matches this year, Gojo has played an average of 24.5 games across all court surfaces.
- Gojo has won 34.3% of his return games this year, and 91.2% of his service games.
- On clay, Gojo has won 91.2% of his service games and 34.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
23
2022
Day 2: Men's and Women's First Round
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
5:00
AM/EST
