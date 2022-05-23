Skip to main content

How to watch Alessandro Giannessi vs. Borna Gojo at the French Open

The May 23 matchup between Alessandro Giannessi and Borna Gojo in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be watched on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Monday, May 23
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Giannessi vs. Gojo Matchup Info

Alessandro GiannessiBorna Gojo

173

World Rank

222

4-5

2022 Match Record

3-1

9-12

2022 Set Record

7-3

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Last Tournament

Tata Open Maharashtra

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Alessandro Giannessi vs. Borna Gojo Recent Performance

  • Giannessi remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 4-6, 6-1, 2-6 versus Sebastian Ofner.
  • Gojo defeated Juan Ignacio Londero 7-6, 6-1 on Thursday in the qualifying round.
  • Giannessi has played nine matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.1 games per match.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Giannessi has won 68.5% of his games on serve, and 31.4% on return.
  • Giannessi has won 68.5% of his service games on clay, and 31.4% of his return games.
  • In his four matches this year, Gojo has played an average of 24.5 games across all court surfaces.
  • Gojo has won 34.3% of his return games this year, and 91.2% of his service games.
  • On clay, Gojo has won 91.2% of his service games and 34.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Day 2: Men's and Women's First Round

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

