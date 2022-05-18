How to watch Alessandro Giannessi vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante at the French Open
The May 18 matchup between Alessandro Giannessi and Thiago Agustin Tirante in the qualifying round at the French Open can be viewed.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Giannessi vs. Tirante Matchup Info
|Alessandro Giannessi
|Thiago Agustin Tirante
173
World Rank
192
3-4
2022 Match Record
3-4
6-10
2022 Set Record
7-8
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Alessandro Giannessi vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Monday, Giannessi defeated No. 117-ranked Mats Moraing, 7-6, 6-0.
- Tirante beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday in the qualifying round.
- Through seven matches this year (across all court surfaces), Giannessi has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 47.2% of them.
- Giannessi has won 24.1% of his return games so far this year, and 67.7% of his service games.
- Giannessi has won 67.7% of his service games on clay, and 24.1% of his return games.
- In his seven matches so far this year, Tirante has played an average of 22.6 games across all court surfaces (22.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Tirante has won 17.9% of his return games and 78.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Tirante has won 78.4% of his games on serve, and 17.9% on return.
