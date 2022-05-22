How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Federico Coria at the French Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to see the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Alex Molcan squaring off against Federico Coria.
How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Federico Coria at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Molcan vs. Coria Matchup Info
|Alex Molcan
|Federico Coria
47
World Rank
59
14-10
2022 Match Record
12-13
33-27
2022 Set Record
28-34
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification
Alex Molcan vs. Federico Coria Recent Performance
- Molcan won his most recent match, 6-3, 6-2 over Coria in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 19, 2022.
- In his most recent match, Coria was defeated 3-6, 2-6 against Molcan in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Molcan has played 24 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 24.6 games per match (41.5 in five-set matches).
- Molcan has won 26.0% of his return games so far this year, and 77.5% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Molcan has won 83.2% of his games on serve, and 30.3% on return.
- Coria has played 25 matches so far this year (winning 47.9% of games across all court types), and 22.9 games per match (23.0 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Coria has won 27.6% of his return games and 68.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Coria has won 72.5% of his games on serve, and 28.1% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)