How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel to see Sunday's matchup between No. 47 Alex Molcan and No. 263 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Clay
  • Court Surface: Clay

Molcan vs. Tsonga Matchup Info

Alex MolcanJo-Wilfried Tsonga

47

World Rank

263

11-10

Match Record

2-5

27-27

Set Record

5-10

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Alex Molcan vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Recent Performance

  • In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Molcan was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 227-ranked Giulio Zeppieri, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.
  • Tsonga is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, to No. 23-ranked Marin Cilic, 2-6, 2-6.
  • Through 21 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Molcan has played 25.4 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 49.3% of them.
  • Molcan has won 24.4% of his return games this year, and 75.9% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Molcan has won 81.1% of his games on serve, and 27.8% on return.
  • In his seven matches so far this year, Tsonga has played an average of 22.0 games across all court surfaces (22.0 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Tsonga has won 11.8% of his return games and 79.5% of his service games.
  • Tsonga has won 50.0% of his service games on clay, and 0.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


