How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Check out Tennis Channel to see Sunday's matchup between No. 47 Alex Molcan and No. 263 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Molcan vs. Tsonga Matchup Info
|Alex Molcan
|Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
47
World Rank
263
11-10
Match Record
2-5
27-27
Set Record
5-10
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Alex Molcan vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Molcan was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 227-ranked Giulio Zeppieri, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.
- Tsonga is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, to No. 23-ranked Marin Cilic, 2-6, 2-6.
- Through 21 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Molcan has played 25.4 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 49.3% of them.
- Molcan has won 24.4% of his return games this year, and 75.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Molcan has won 81.1% of his games on serve, and 27.8% on return.
- In his seven matches so far this year, Tsonga has played an average of 22.0 games across all court surfaces (22.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Tsonga has won 11.8% of his return games and 79.5% of his service games.
- Tsonga has won 50.0% of his service games on clay, and 0.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
