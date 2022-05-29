How to watch Alexander Zverev vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the French Open
To watch Sunday's head-to-head matchup between No. 131 Bernabe Zapata Miralles and No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 of the French Open, tune in to MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, May 29
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Zverev vs. Zapata Miralles Matchup Info
|Alexander Zverev
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
3
World Rank
131
23-9
2022 Match Record
18-11
53-24
2022 Set Record
40-28
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Alexander Zverev vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Recent Performance
- Zverev is coming off a 7-6, 6-3, 7-6 win over No. 75-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Zapata Miralles beat No. 26-ranked John Isner, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 3-6.
- Zverev has played 23.4 games per match (32.4 in five-set matches) in his 32 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Zverev has won 28.2% of his return games this year, and 83.8% of his service games.
- Zverev has won 80.9% of his service games on clay, and 28.4% of his return games.
- Zapata Miralles has played 29 matches so far this year (winning 54.6% of games across all court types), and 21.3 games per match (39.7 in five-set matches).
- Zapata Miralles has won 68.6% of his service games this year, and 35.2% of his return games.
- On clay, Zapata Miralles has won 71.1% of his service games and 34.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
29
2022
Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
