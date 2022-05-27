Skip to main content

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs. Brandon Nakashima at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to MSG on May 27 to see the Round of 32 of the French Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Alexander Zverev and Brandon Nakashima.

Zverev vs. Nakashima Matchup Info

Alexander ZverevBrandon Nakashima

3

World Rank

75

22-9

2022 Match Record

11-11

50-24

2022 Set Record

28-25

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Alexander Zverev vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance

  • Zverev beat Sebastian Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
  • In the Round of 64, Nakashima won 7-6, 6-4, 6-2 versus Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday.
  • Zverev has played 31 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.1 games per match (32.0 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zverev has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 28.5% on return.
  • On clay, Zverev has won 79.7% of his service games and 28.9% of his return games.
  • Through 22 matches so far this year, Nakashima has played 24.7 games per match (40.0 in five-set matches) and won 50.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Nakashima has won 77.6% of his service games and 23.6% of his return games.
  • Nakashima has won 66.7% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
