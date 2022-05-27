How to watch Alexander Zverev vs. Brandon Nakashima at the French Open
Tune in to MSG on May 27 to see the Round of 32 of the French Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Alexander Zverev and Brandon Nakashima.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Zverev vs. Nakashima Matchup Info
|Alexander Zverev
|Brandon Nakashima
3
World Rank
75
22-9
2022 Match Record
11-11
50-24
2022 Set Record
28-25
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Alexander Zverev vs. Brandon Nakashima Recent Performance
- Zverev beat Sebastian Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
- In the Round of 64, Nakashima won 7-6, 6-4, 6-2 versus Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday.
- Zverev has played 31 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.1 games per match (32.0 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zverev has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 28.5% on return.
- On clay, Zverev has won 79.7% of his service games and 28.9% of his return games.
- Through 22 matches so far this year, Nakashima has played 24.7 games per match (40.0 in five-set matches) and won 50.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Nakashima has won 77.6% of his service games and 23.6% of his return games.
- Nakashima has won 66.7% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.
