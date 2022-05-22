How to watch Alexander Zverev vs. Sebastian Ofner at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22 at Stade Roland Garros, Sebastian Ofner and Alexander Zverev meet for a match in the Round of 128 at the French Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Zverev vs. Ofner Matchup Info
|Alexander Zverev
|Sebastian Ofner
3
World Rank
218
20-9
2022 Match Record
3-0
44-22
2022 Set Record
6-1
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
US Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Alexander Zverev vs. Sebastian Ofner Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Zverev came up short 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In the qualifying round, Ofner was victorious 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 versus Alessandro Giannessi on Thursday.
- Zverev has played 29 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.1 games per match (29.8 in five-set matches).
- Zverev has won 82.9% of his service games so far this year, and 28.2% of his return games.
- Zverev has won 78.0% of his service games on clay, and 28.6% of his return games.
- Ofner has played three matches this year (winning 58.7% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.0 games per match.
- Thus far this year, Ofner has won 50.0% of his return games and 67.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Ofner has won 67.7% of his games on serve, and 50.0% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
