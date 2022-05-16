Skip to main content

How to watch Alexandre Muller vs. Cem Ilkel at the Roland Garros

Don't miss No. 216 Alexandre Muller match up against No. 209 Cem Ilkel in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros. Watch it.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Muller vs. Ilkel Matchup Info

Alexandre MullerCem Ilkel

216

World Rank

209

1-2

Match Record

0-2

3-5

Set Record

1-4

Tata Open Maharashtra

Last Tournament

Tata Open Maharashtra

Qualification

Last Result

Round of 32

Alexandre Muller vs. Cem Ilkel Recent Performance

  • In his previous tournament, the Tata Open Maharashtra, Muller was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 166-ranked Jay Clarke, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.
  • In his most recent match, Ilkel came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Vit Kopriva in the Round of 32 of the Tata Open Maharashtra.
  • Muller has played three matches this year across all court types, and 29.7 games per match (29.7 in three-set matches).
  • Muller has won 73.3% of his service games this year, and 17.6% of his return games.
  • In his two matches this year, Ilkel has played an average of 25.0 games across all court surfaces (25.0 in three-set matches).
  • Ilkel has won 55.6% of his service games this year, and 11.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Alexandre Muller vs Cem Ilkel

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

