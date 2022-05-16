How to watch Alexandre Muller vs. Cem Ilkel at the Roland Garros
Don't miss No. 216 Alexandre Muller match up against No. 209 Cem Ilkel in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros. Watch it.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Muller vs. Ilkel Matchup Info
|Alexandre Muller
|Cem Ilkel
216
World Rank
209
1-2
Match Record
0-2
3-5
Set Record
1-4
Tata Open Maharashtra
Last Tournament
Tata Open Maharashtra
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 32
Alexandre Muller vs. Cem Ilkel Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Tata Open Maharashtra, Muller was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 166-ranked Jay Clarke, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.
- In his most recent match, Ilkel came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Vit Kopriva in the Round of 32 of the Tata Open Maharashtra.
- Muller has played three matches this year across all court types, and 29.7 games per match (29.7 in three-set matches).
- Muller has won 73.3% of his service games this year, and 17.6% of his return games.
- In his two matches this year, Ilkel has played an average of 25.0 games across all court surfaces (25.0 in three-set matches).
- Ilkel has won 55.6% of his service games this year, and 11.1% of his return games.
