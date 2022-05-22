How to watch Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Xinyu Wang at the French Open
The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the location where Xinyu Wang and Aliaksandra Sasnovich will meet for their May 22 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Sasnovich vs. Wang Matchup Info
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|Xinyu Wang
45
World Rank
75
21-10
2022 Match Record
6-9
44-24
2022 Set Record
16-19
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Credit One Charleston Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Xinyu Wang Recent Performance
- Sasnovich is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, to No. 22-ranked Angelique Kerber, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6.
- Wang was defeated in her most recent match, 6-7, 4-6 versus Irina-Camelia Begu in the Round of 64 of the Credit One Charleston Open on April 4, 2022.
- Through 31 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Sasnovich has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 56.8% of them.
- Sasnovich has won 38.5% of her return games this year, and 68.8% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Sasnovich has won 61.5% of her games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
- Wang has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 15 matches this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Wang has won 26.2% of her return games and 70.5% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Wang has won 75.0% of her games on serve, and 9.1% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
