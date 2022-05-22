How to watch Alison Riske vs. Dayana Yastremska at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22, watch Tennis Channel to see Alison Riske play Dayana Yastremska in the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
How to watch Alison Riske vs. Dayana Yastremska at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Riske vs. Yastremska Matchup Info
|Alison Riske
|Dayana Yastremska
42
World Rank
80
11-9
2022 Match Record
16-9
21-20
2022 Set Record
35-20
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Alison Riske vs. Dayana Yastremska Recent Performance
- Riske dropped her last match, 4-6, 6-3, 0-6 against Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open on April 29, 2022.
- Yastremska is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Mutua Madrid Open, to No. 68-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 6-3, 6-7, 1-6.
- Riske has played 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches) in her 20 matches this year (across all court types).
- Riske has won 33.2% of her return games this year, and 68.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Riske has won 65.7% of her games on serve, and 29.4% on return.
- In her 25 matches this year, Yastremska has played an average of 23.8 games across all court surfaces (23.8 in three-set matches).
- Yastremska has won 68.8% of her service games so far this year, and 33.3% of her return games.
- Yastremska has won 64.4% of her service games on clay, and 39.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)