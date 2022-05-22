How to watch Alison van Uytvanck vs. Ann Li at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22, tune in to Tennis Channel to see Alison van Uytvanck match up against Ann Li in the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
van Uytvanck vs. Li Matchup Info
|Alison van Uytvanck
|Ann Li
61
World Rank
64
6-8
2022 Match Record
7-7
18-16
2022 Set Record
17-18
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Alison van Uytvanck vs. Ann Li Recent Performance
- van Uytvanck last played on March 22, 2022, a 6-4, 2-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 59-ranked Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 128 of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
- In her most recent match, Li came up short 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Alison Riske in the Round of 32 of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
- van Uytvanck has played 14 matches this year across all court types, and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
- van Uytvanck has won 32.8% of her return games so far this year, and 69.0% of her service games.
- Li has played 14 matches this year, and 22.5 games per match across all court surfaces (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Li has won 34.5% of her return games and 65.1% of her service games.
