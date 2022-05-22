Skip to main content

How to watch Alison van Uytvanck vs. Ann Li at the French Open

On Sunday, May 22, tune in to Tennis Channel to see Alison van Uytvanck match up against Ann Li in the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

van Uytvanck vs. Li Matchup Info

Alison van UytvanckAnn Li

61

World Rank

64

6-8

2022 Match Record

7-7

18-16

2022 Set Record

17-18

Miami Open presented by Itau

Last Tournament

Miami Open presented by Itau

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 32

Alison van Uytvanck vs. Ann Li Recent Performance

  • van Uytvanck last played on March 22, 2022, a 6-4, 2-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 59-ranked Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 128 of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
  • In her most recent match, Li came up short 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Alison Riske in the Round of 32 of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
  • van Uytvanck has played 14 matches this year across all court types, and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • van Uytvanck has won 32.8% of her return games so far this year, and 69.0% of her service games.
  • Li has played 14 matches this year, and 22.5 games per match across all court surfaces (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Li has won 34.5% of her return games and 65.1% of her service games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
