How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Misaki Doi at the French Open
If you're wanting to see No. 40 Alize Cornet go head to head with No. 97 Misaki Doi in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, tune in to Tennis Channel.
How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Misaki Doi at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Cornet vs. Doi Matchup Info
|Alize Cornet
|Misaki Doi
40
World Rank
97
7-11
2022 Match Record
4-8
19-25
2022 Set Record
11-19
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Alize Cornet vs. Misaki Doi Recent Performance
- Cornet is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 21-ranked Simona Halep, 4-6, 4-6.
- Doi is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 198-ranked Susan Bandecchi, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- Through 18 matches this year (across all court types), Cornet has played 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) and won 49.1% of them.
- So far this year, Cornet has won 35.1% of her return games and 62.8% of her service games.
- Cornet has won 61.4% of her service games on clay, and 46.3% of her return games.
- Through 12 matches this year, Doi has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 44.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Doi has won 59.7% of her games on serve, and 30.4% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)