How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Misaki Doi at the French Open

If you're wanting to see No. 40 Alize Cornet go head to head with No. 97 Misaki Doi in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, tune in to Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Cornet vs. Doi Matchup Info

Alize Cornet Misaki Doi 40 World Rank 97 7-11 2022 Match Record 4-8 19-25 2022 Set Record 11-19 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64 Last Result Qualification Round 1

Alize Cornet vs. Misaki Doi Recent Performance